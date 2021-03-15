Daniel Kaluuya lands second Oscar nomination in three years

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Daniel Kaluuya has scored an Oscar nomination for his performance as Black Panther leader Fred Hampton in the film Judas And The Black Messiah.

He is nominated for the best supporting actor prize alongside Sacha Baron Cohen for his turn as social activist Abbie Hoffman in The Trial Of The Chicago 7.

British actress Olivia Colman has also scored an Oscar nod for her supporting role in The Father.

Olivia Colman has already won an Oscar for The Favourite (Ian West/PA)

Kaluuya, 32, has already won a Golden Globe and scored Bafta and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for his stirring performance, and is considered a frontrunner to take home the Oscar.

He was previously nominated for the best actor prize in 2018 for his role in Get Out.

Baron Cohen has also scored a screenplay nod for his comedy Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

Also nominated in the best supporting actor category are Leslie Odom Jr for One Night In Miami, Paul Raci for Sound Of Metal and LaKeith Stanfield for Judas And The Black Messiah.

The nominations for Academy Awards are being unveiled by husband and wife Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Olivia Colman, 47, who won the best actress prize in 2019 for The Favourite, has been nominated in the supporting category for her role in The Father opposite Sir Anthony Hopkins.

The Oscars has significantly expanded its voting body over the past year, inviting more than 800 new members, after it once again faced criticism for the lack of diversity in its nominations for the 2020 ceremony.

Harriet actress Cynthia Erivo was the only non-white acting nominee.

Chadwick Boseman, Riz Ahmed, Frances McDormand and Carey Mulligan are among the performers likely to be nominated in the leading actor and actress categories.

Chadwick Boseman is tipped for a posthumous honour (Ian West/PA)

Boseman died aged 43 last August due to complications related to colon cancer

The Academy Awards were delayed by the pandemic and are now scheduled to take place on April 25.