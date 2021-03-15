Monday, March 15th 2021 Show Links
News / World

List of the main nominees for the 93rd Oscars

by Press Association
March 15, 2021, 1:11 pm Updated: March 15, 2021, 1:45 pm
Riz Ahmed in the press room at the 72nd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, Kensington, London.
Riz Ahmed in the press room at the 72nd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, Kensington, London.

Here is a list of the main nominees for the 93rd Oscars.

Performance by an actor in a leading role:

Riz Ahmed in Sound Of Metal
Chadwick Boseman in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins in The Father
Gary Oldman in Mank
Steven Yeun in Minari

Performance by an actor in a supporting role:

Sacha Baron Cohen in The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya in Judas And The Black Messiah
Leslie Odom, Jr. in One Night In Miami
Paul Raci in Sound Of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield in Judas And The Black Messiah

Performance by an actress in a leading role:

Viola Davis in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day in The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby in Pieces Of A Woman
Frances McDormand in Nomadland
Carey Mulligan in Promising Young Woman

Performance by an actress in a supporting role:

Maria Bakalova in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close in Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman in The Father
Amanda Seyfried in Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn in Minari

Achievement in directing:

Another Round – Thomas Vinterberg
Mank – David Fincher
Minari – Lee Isaac Chung
Nomadland – Chloe Zhao
Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell

Best motion picture of the year:

The Father
Judas And The Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound Of Metal
The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Best animated feature film of the year:

Onward
Over The Moon
A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers

Achievement in cinematography:

Judas And The Black Messiah
Mank
News Of The World
Nomadland
The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Achievement in film editing:

The Father – Yorgos Lamprinos
Nomadland – Chloe Zhao
Promising Young Woman – Frederic Thoraval
Sound Of Metal – Mikkel E. G. Nielsen
The Trial Of The Chicago 7 – Alan Baumgarten

Achievement in costume design:

Emma – Alexandra Byrne
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Ann Roth
Mank – Trish Summerville
Mulan – Bina Daigeler
Pinocchio – Massimo Cantini Parrini

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score):

Da 5 Bloods –  Terence Blanchard
Mank – Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
Minari – Emile Mosseri
News Of The World – James Newton Howard
Soul – Walt Disney

Adapted screenplay:

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami…
The White Tiger

Original screenplay:

Judas And The Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound Of Metal
The Trial Of The Chicago 7