British Oscar nominees among Saturday Night Live hosts

British Oscar nominees Daniel Kaluuya and Carey Mulligan will host upcoming episodes of Saturday Night Live.

Kaluuya – up for best supporting actor for playing a Black Panther leader in Judas And The Black Messiah – will appear on the long-running US comedy show on April 3 alongside musical guest St Vincent.

Promising Young Woman star and best actress nominee Mulligan will host the April 10 episode of Saturday Night live, joined by rapper Kid Cudi.

Network NBC also said actress Maya Rudolph will be on hosting duties when the show returns on March 27, alongside musical guest Jack Harlow.

Kaluuya, 32, has already won a Golden Globe for playing activist Fred Hampton and is also nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Mulligan, 35, is also nominated for a SAG Award.

Previous celebrity hosts for the 45th series of Saturday Night Live include Adele, Dave Chappelle, Regina King and Rege-Jean Page.

Megan Thee Stallion, Justin Bieber and Dua Lipa have been among the musical guests.

The Oscars are set to take place on April 25.