Black Widow and Cruella to premiere on Disney+ at the same time as in theatres

Superhero film Black Widow will premiere on the Disney+ streaming service at the same time as in cinemas, the entertainment giant said.

The movie – which stars Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz – has been pushed from May to July 9 in the US, Disney said.

Emma Stone’s origin story Cruella will also be made available to Disney+ subscribers when it arrives in cinemas on May 28.

Both Black Widow and Cruella will be offered on Premier Access, which requires an additional fee.

Cinemas will be able to reopen in England and Scotland from May 17 at the earliest, while there is optimism in Hollywood after the major markets of Los Angeles and New York began reopening earlier this month.

As part of an overhaul of its upcoming slate of releases, Disney postponed multiple films.

The Ryan Reynolds-starring comedy Free Guy has been pushed from May to August while adventure film Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings has moved to September.

Thriller Deep Water has been pushed to January next year while Taron Egerton’s The King’s Man will now arrive in December, Disney said.

And Agatha Christie adaptation Death On The Nile has moved to February next year.

Animated film Luca will premiere on Disney+ on June 18.

Disney+, the company’s Netflix rival, launched in November 2019 and has seen impressive growth, breaking the 100 million subscriber barrier earlier this month.

Netflix, the streaming market leader, has more than 200 million global subscribers.