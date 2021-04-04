Carey Mulligan and Emma Corrin among British SAG Awards hopefuls

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Carey Mulligan and Emma Corrin are among the British hopefuls at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, which have been stripped back due to the pandemic.

The ceremony is usually one of awards season’s biggest, however the 27th running will be pre-taped and half as long, running to an hour.

While much about this year’s SAG Awards will look different, the show will still be honouring excellence in TV and film.

Carey Mulligan won widespread critical acclaim for her lead role in Promising Young Woman (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Mulligan, a strong Oscar contender for her role in revenge thriller Promising Young Woman, is up for best actress while Corrin is nominated in the TV equivalent category for her portrayal of Diana, Princess of Wales in The Crown.

They lead a strong British field of hopefuls across the big and small screens.

Vanessa Kirby is nominated alongside Mulligan for Pieces Of A Woman.

Sound Of Metal’s Riz Ahmed, The Father’s Sir Anthony Hopkins and Mank’s Gary Oldman are all up for best actor, alongside the late US star Chadwick Boseman and Korean-American actor Steven Yeun, who are recognised for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Minari respectively.

In the supporting categories, Sacha Baron Cohen is nominated for The Trial Of The Chicago 7 and Daniel Kaluuya for Judas And The Black Messiah.

Olivia Colman is nominated twice – one for big screen drama The Father and the other for The Crown. She will go head-to-head with her co-star Corrin.

Olivia Colman earned two nominations ahead of the SAG Awards (Matt Crossick/PA)

Their colleague, Josh O’Connor, was nominated for male actor in a drama series for his portrayal of the Prince of Wales.

Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page is nominated in the same category.

Michaela Coel was recognised by SAG for her role in I May Destroy You, the TV series she also created. Hugh Grant is nominated for The Undoing.

Nomadland looks to have the Oscar for best picture within its grasp but the Frances McDormand-led film is not nominated in the equivalent category at the SAG Awards, leaving the field wide open.

The nominees for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture are Da 5 Bloods, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Minari, One Night In Miami and The Trial Of The Chicago 7.

Ensemble drama series nominees are Better Call Saul, Bridgerton, The Crown, Lovecraft Country and Ozark.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards will take place at 2am UK time on Monday.