All the winners from the Screen Actors Guild Awards

The Trial Of The Chicago 7 won the biggest prize of the night at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, while The Crown and Schitt’s Creek were honoured in the TV categories.

Daniel Kaluuya was a rare British winner while Chadwick Boseman received another posthumous honour.

And Minari continued to provide some of the most heart-warming moments of this year’s awards season.

Here are all the winners from the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards:

Cast in a motion picture – The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Male actor in a leading role – Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Female actor in a leading role – Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Male actor in a supporting role – Daniel Kaluuya (Judas And The Black Messiah)

Female actor in a supporting role – Youn Yuh-jung (Minari)

Ensemble in a drama series – The Crown

Ensemble in a comedy series – Schitt’s Creek

Male actor in a drama series – Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Female actor in a drama series – Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Male actor in a comedy series – Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Female actor in a comedy series – Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Male actor in a television movie or miniseries – Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Female actor in a television movie or miniseries – Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)

Stunt ensemble in a motion picture – Wonder Woman 1984

Stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series – The Mandalorian