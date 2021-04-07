Taylor Swift releases surprise song from the vault ahead of Fearless re-release

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Taylor Swift has released another surprise song “from the vault” ahead of the re-release of her album Fearless.

The pop superstar, 31, is re-recording her old music, starting with her 2008 record, following a high-profile and bitter row over the ownership of her early career masters.

She has already released her own version of the hit single Love Story and shared the first of six previously unreleased songs, a track called You All Over Me (From The Vault) featuring country music singer Maren Morris on backing vocals.

She has now released another track, which did not make it onto the final version of Fearless, called Mr Perfectly Fine.

She wrote on social media: “Me in 2020: life is chill, writing songs based in fiction to avoid drama, feeling pretty grown up.

“My 2008 music from the vault, in a goblin voice: ‘REELEEEEEEASE MR PERFECTLY FIIIIIIINE.’”

In the song Swift returns to her country roots to lament a former lover who has moved on with a new girl.

She sings: “Mr perfect face / Mr here to stay / Mr looked me in the eye and told me you would never go away.

“Everything was right / Mr I’ve been waiting for you all my life / Mr every single day until the end, I will be by your side.

“But that was when I got to know Mr change of heart / Mr leaves me all alone, I fall apart.

“It takes everything in me just to get up each day / But it’s wonderful to see that you’re OK.”

Fans were quick to speculate the song was written about Swift’s ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas, who is thought to be the subject of a number of her songs from that era.

After the track was released his name began to trend on Twitter and Jonas’s wife, Game Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, revealed she was listening to it, writing on Instagram: “It’s not NOT a bop.”

Swift re-posted Turner’s post and wrote: “Forever bending the knee for the (queen) of the north.”

Jonas and Swift appear to have mended fences over the years and she hinted they are on good terms in her 2020 song Invisible String, in which she sings: “Cold was the steel of my axe to grind/ For the boys who broke my heart/ Now I send their babies presents.”

Jonas and Turner welcomed their first child together last year.

Swift’s re-recording spree was triggered by a row with prominent talent manager Scooter Braun.

He acquired the rights to Swift’s first six albums in 2019, prompting a furious response from the singer. The masters have since changed hands again; Braun’s company Ithaca Holdings sold them to Shamrock Capital in a deal announced last November.

Swift said she declined an offer to go into business with Shamrock because of Braun’s continued financial involvement.

She moved to Universal Music Group in 2018 and has since released her album Lover, as well as surprise drops Folklore and Evermore.

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) includes 26 songs, as well as a Love Story remix, while the original record included 13 tracks.

Explaining the new material, Swift revealed multiple songs were left off the original album for reasons including “too many break-up songs” and not being able to fit that much material on a physical CD.

She has already confirmed the titles of the previously unheard songs, including That’s When, featuring country star Keith Urban.

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) will be released on April 9.