9-1-1: Lone Star actor Ronen Rubinstein comes out as bisexual

Actor Ronen Rubinstein, best-known for his work on TV drama 9-1-1: Lone Star, has come out as bisexual.

The Israeli-American actor, 27, plays TK, the gay son of Rob Lowe’s firefighter captain on the Texas-set procedural.

He told Variety: “I fully identify as bisexual. I literally just got goosebumps saying that. It feels so good to talk about it, it feels so good to finally be comfortable with it.”

Every single day, you guys give me your all. You opened your Hearts & Souls to me. I now give you me, my full, true self. Thank you for giving me the courage. Thank you for always accepting me. Thank you for supporting me. Let us continue being our complete selves. Let us… pic.twitter.com/Y8TKLv1aCw — Ronen Rubinstein 🧜🏼‍♂️ (@RonenRubinstein) April 7, 2021

Rubinstein told the outlet he was coming out with the full support of his girlfriend, the Canadian actress Jessica Parker Kennedy.

“She’s actually one of the first people that sort of respectfully called me out on it,” he said.

“She’s like, ‘Is there something we need to talk about?’ And I said, ‘Maybe.’ I didn’t know how that conversation would go. And it went probably as good as it can go.

“She definitely encouraged me to be vocal about it, just to live my truth. She’s like, ‘I love you for who you are, your full self and people will love you for who you are and your full self.’”

Rubinstein was born in Israel and moved to New York with his family when he was five. His other TV roles include Netflix drama Orange Is The New Black and supernatural horror Dead Of Summer.

After coming out, Rubinstein thanked his fans for their support on social media.

“Every single day, you guys give me your all,” he said. “You opened your Hearts & Souls to me. I now give you me, my full, true self. Thank you for giving me the courage. Thank you for always accepting me.

“Thank you for supporting me. Let us continue being our complete selves. Let us… continue fighting for what is right. Let us continue Loving each other and supporting each other. Thank you. I Love You.”