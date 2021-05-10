Nick Jonas on sex symbol label: It’s not something I wear as a badge of honour

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nick Jonas has said being labelled a sex symbol is “flattering” but is something he does not take “too seriously”.

The American singer has just released his third solo album, titled Spaceman.

The 28-year-old told GQ Hype on being considered a sex symbol: “I think it’s flattering, but attraction is such a nuanced thing. I don’t take it too seriously.

“I just learn to laugh about it and think about the fact that my parents are probably reading some of the comments. It’s not something I wear as a badge of honour.

Nick Jonas speaks to GQ Hype (Mariano Vivanco/PA)

“I tend to try to not think about it, because it would make me feel a little embarrassed.”

Jonas, who rose to fame as one third of The Jonas Brothers band alongside his brothers Joe and Kevin, also spoke about his time as a Disney star, having appeared on programmes like Camp Rock and reality series Jonas Brothers: Living The Dream.

Asked if it took time for him to be taken seriously, he said: “Yeah, I think so. That’s just naturally come with age and with continuing to evolve and grow. Lots of factors have helped that.

“And you look at that graduating class of our Disney days (Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato all came from that era) and everyone’s continuing to do pretty well.

“I don’t think working with (Disney) has the stigma that it did in our day, thankfully. I think it’s wonderful what’s happening with (Disney+ star) Olivia Rodrigo and others who have been launched on programmes that are targeted towards teenagers but are still being taken seriously.”

Nick Jonas is GQ Hype’s cover star (Mariano Vivanco/PA)

Jonas married Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, 38, in December 2018. The couple tied the knot in India, first with a Western wedding followed by a traditional Hindu ceremony the next day.

The musician revealed his wife is the first person he plays his music for.

“Her input and opinions mean a lot to me, especially when it’s something so directly tied to our experience and our relationship. She loved it, which was great,” he said.

– Read the full interview at https://www.gq-magazine.co.uk/culture/article/nick-jonas-interview