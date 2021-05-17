The main winners from the MTV Movie & TV Awards

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

WandaVision and To All The Boys: Always And Forever were among the winners at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The annual ceremony returned to honour some of the biggest shows of the last 12 months after taking a break due to the pandemic.

The fan-voted show took place in Los Angeles.

IT WAS AGATHA ALL ALOOOONG 🗣️🗣️🗣️ Kathryn Hahn takes home Best Villain for her role as Agatha Harkness in @wandavision at the #MTVAwards! pic.twitter.com/4xGPeHYwIV — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 17, 2021

Here are the winners from the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards:

Best movie – To All The Boys: Always And Forever

Best show – WandaVision

Best hero – Anthony Mackie (The Falcon And The Winter Soldier)

Best performance in a show – Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Best breakthrough performance – Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton)

Best kiss – Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline (Outer Banks)

Best comedic performance – Leslie Jones (Coming 2 America)

"His impact is everlasting and we are eternally grateful for the ways his presence and his art has changed the world."@ChadwickBoseman wins Best Performance in a Movie at the #MTVAwards. pic.twitter.com/U8rGBOuADe — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 17, 2021

Best fight – Wanda vs Agatha (WandaVision)

Best duo – Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan (The Falcon And The Winter Soldier)

Best villain – Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)

Most frightened performance – Victoria Pedretti (The Haunting Of Bly Manor)

Best musical moment – Edge Of Great (Julie And The Phantoms)

Best performance in a movie – Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)