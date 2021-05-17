The main winners from the MTV Movie & TV Awards

WandaVision and To All The Boys: Always And Forever were among the winners at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.
The annual ceremony returned to honour some of the biggest shows of the last 12 months after taking a break due to the pandemic.
The fan-voted show took place in Los Angeles.
Here are the winners from the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards:
Best movie – To All The Boys: Always And Forever
Best show – WandaVision
Best hero – Anthony Mackie (The Falcon And The Winter Soldier)
Best performance in a show – Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)
Best breakthrough performance – Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton)
Best kiss – Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline (Outer Banks)
Best comedic performance – Leslie Jones (Coming 2 America)
Best fight – Wanda vs Agatha (WandaVision)
Best duo – Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan (The Falcon And The Winter Soldier)
Best villain – Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)
Most frightened performance – Victoria Pedretti (The Haunting Of Bly Manor)
Best musical moment – Edge Of Great (Julie And The Phantoms)
Best performance in a movie – Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
