Maria Bakalova and Coco Rocha among stars attending Cannes

Borat 2 actress Maria Bakalova was among the stars spotted at Cannes as the 74th edition of the famous film festival continues.
Bakalova, who was Oscar-nominated earlier year for her breakout role in Sacha Baron Cohen’s comedy sequel, attended the premiere of Titane, a French-Belgian thriller written and directed by Julia Ducournau.
The 25-year-old Bulgarian star arrived in a sequined outfit while clutching a gold bag.
Canadian fashion model Coco Rocha was also in attendance on the French Riviera.
The 32-year-old walked the carpet in a red ballgown for the film Aline, a French musical biopic based on the life of superstar Celine Dion.
On Monday the stars of The French Dispatch – Wes Anderson’s quirky ode to newspapers – dazzled Cannes but returned 24 hours later for a more low-key appearance.
Bill Murray traded his smart black tuxedo for a short-sleeved psychedelic shirt – though he retained his brimmed Fedora hat.
Murray, 70, smiled while posing for pictures with co-stars Tilda Swinton and Benicio Del Toro.
Scottish star Swinton was wearing a bright-blue two-piece suit for the occasion.
And Timothee Chalamet also returned, swapping his shimmering silver suit from the premiere with a more casual look.
The 25-year-old Hollywood star wore a baggy T-shirt and black boots for the photo call.