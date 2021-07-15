Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle / Music

Hailey Bieber shuts down ‘beyond false’ rumours about Vegas video

By Press Association
July 15, 2021, 11:32 am Updated: July 15, 2021, 11:34 am
Hailey Bieber (Jennifer Graylock/PA)
Hailey Bieber has said suggestions her husband Justin Bieber was shouting at her in a viral video are “beyond false”.

The model, 24, and her singer husband, 27, spent last weekend in Las Vegas, where Bieber performed two shows, one at the XS nightclub and one at Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas for its grand opening.

After one of the shows he was captured on video speaking animatedly to his wife as they left the club, and as the footage went viral fans speculated he was shouting at her.

(Hailey Bieber/Instagram/PA)

However, the catwalk star appeared to address the rumours as she shared a throwback photo from the weekend and wrote: “Reminiscing on how amazing last weekend was.

“Had the best time surrounded by so much love. Any other narrative floating around is beyond false.

“Don’t feed into the negative bullshit peeps.”

During the show at XS, Bieber joined Diplo on stage to sing hits including Where Are U Now, What Do You Mean and Sorry, despite previously telling the DJ he would only perform one song.

Diplo shared a video on Instagram including a screenshot of a text exchange in which Bieber said he would only join him for one song.

It then shows Bieber performing five songs, with Diplo joking in the caption: “Justin Bieber will never perform with me again.”

