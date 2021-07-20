Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Harvey Weinstein handed over for extradition to California on sex abuse charges

By Press Association
July 20, 2021, 7:32 pm
Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has been handed over for transport to California to face sexual assault charges, officials in New York said (Ian West/PA)
Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has been handed over for transport to California to face sexual assault charges, officials in New York said.

Weinstein has been serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York since being convicted of rape last year.

Prosecutors in Los Angeles charged the 69-year-old with further allegations of sexual assault and launched extradition proceedings.

Harvey Weinstein has been extradited to California to face charges of sexual assault (Miramax/PRNewswire/PA)

A New York judge approved the move in June and a spokesman for the state’s Department of Corrections and Community Supervision confirmed he was being transferred on Tuesday.

A statement said: “This morning at approximately 9:25 custody of Mr. Harvey Weinstein was handed over to the appropriate officials for transport to the state of California per a court order.”

Juda Engelmayer, Weinstein’s spokesman, said his team had been trying to negotiate a waiver of the extradition but “we did expect this to happen at some point”.

He added: “We will be fighting so that Harvey can receive his needed medical care and of course, so that he can be treated fairly. Due process, presumption of innocence and a fair trial are all still his right.”

Further details of Weinstein’s travels were not released. A spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney said he had no further information to add.

Weinstein was one of the most powerful figures in Hollywood before dozens of women accused him of sexual assault in October 2017.

He faces 11 sexual assault counts in California related to five women. Weinstein was first charged in Los Angeles in January 2020 as his New York trial was getting under way.

He is appealing against his New York rape conviction.

