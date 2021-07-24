Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 24th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Paris Hilton urges survivors of childhood abuse to speak out

By Press Association
July 24, 2021, 4:57 pm
Paris Hilton has spoken out about childhood abuse (PA)
Paris Hilton has spoken out about childhood abuse (PA)

Paris Hilton has urged survivors of childhood abuse to share their experiences to prevent it from happening to others.

In February, the US socialite and TV star told lawmakers in Utah she was “verbally, mentally and physically abused on a daily basis” while she was at boarding school in the state.

She has campaigned for tighter regulations in education.

Paris Hilton engaged
The socialite suffered abuse at a boarding school (PA)

Speaking at the One Young World event on Saturday, Hilton said it is “so important to use your voice”.

She added: “For me it was so traumatic that I didn’t speak about it for 20 years, because what I went through was just so horrible that I didn’t even want to think that it was real.”

Hilton said speaking out was “one of the most empowering moments of my life”.

She added she is “so proud to have told my story and used my voice and really turned my pain into a purpose”.

“I had no idea that one day I would literally be changing laws that are going to affect so many children.

“I just know that myself as a little girl would be so proud of the woman I am today.

“This is just the beginning – we’ve done Utah so far and now I want to take this to a federal level so this no longer happens to any children.”

63rd Cannes Film Festival – AmfAR Gala
Paris Hilton (Ian West/PA)

She added that those who have gone through childhood abuse should speak out and tell their story.

“It’s so healing and it’s so important for all of us to really expose these people for what they’re doing so it doesn’t happen any more,” she said.

During the event, Hilton also discussed her engagement to Carter Reum, which was announced earlier this year.

“He’s just the most incredible and supportive partner,” Hilton said.

“I couldn’t imagine doing all this without him. He has just been there for me, like no other person – flying with me to Utah to support me, always by my side.

“I can’t wait for this next phase in our life and to get married and have a family and just be happy with him forever.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal