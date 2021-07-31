Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Kanye West to hold second launch event for much-delayed album

By Press Association
July 31, 2021, 11:01 am
Kanye West (Ian West/PA)
Kanye West (Ian West/PA)

Events promoter Live Nation has confirmed reports that Kanye West will host a second listening event for his much-delayed 10th album Donda.

The rapper, 44, held a sold-out playback session at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday last week, during which he paced the stage but remained largely silent.

West is living in a room inside the stadium while he continues to work on the project, named after his mother Donda West, who died aged 58 in 2007.

In a post on Instagram, he confirmed the record, which was initially slated for release last Friday, is now due out on August 5, and tagged the creative director of fashion house Balenciaga, Demna Gvasalia, who is reportedly helping to produce the subsequent listening event.

Events promoter Live Nation tweeted: “JUST ANNOUNCED: @kanyewest Presents The Donda Album Release at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday, Aug 5,” and confirmed tickets would go on sale on Monday.

Donda has suffered multiple delays after being initially promised a year ago.

As well as friend and collaborator Jay-Z, it is expected to feature contributions from hip hop stars including Pusha T, Lil Baby and Travis Scott.

Donda West, an English professor, died in 2007 aged 58 following complications from cosmetic surgery.

Her death had a profound impact on West, who also named a creative content company after her.

Samples of his mother’s speech feature on the album.

Donda continues the biblical themes from West’s previous album, 2019’s Jesus Is King, with repeated religious references including “Jesus saved my soul”.

