Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 18th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim make red carpet debut

By Press Association
August 17, 2021, 11:20 am
Chrishell Stause, left, and Jason Oppenheim (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Chrishell Stause, left, and Jason Oppenheim (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Selling Sunset stars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim have appeared together at a film premiere only weeks after confirming their relationship.

The couple have been on holiday together in Europe with some of their co-stars but returned to Los Angeles in time to make their red carpet debut at the Marvel film Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings.

The pair are part of the cast of the Netflix reality show following a team of estate agents marketing high-end properties in Los Angeles.

LA premiere of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

They confirmed they are in a relationship in July when Stause shared photos from a boat trip in Capri, Italy. One of the shots shows Oppenheim kissing her on the neck.

Oppenheim, who is Stause’s boss at the Oppenheim Group, told People last month: “Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship.

“I care about her deeply and we are very happy together.”

The pair cuddled up together at the movie premiere in Los Angeles. Stause sported a black and silver mini dress, while Oppenheim opted for a blue suit with a white open-necked shirt.

Stause’s split from ex-husband and This Is Us star Justin Hartley in 2019 was documented in the third series of Selling Sunset.

Episodes detail her heartbreak after he unexpectedly filed for divorce after two years of marriage.

Stause was previously in a relationship with Dancing With The Stars professional Keo Motsepe.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal