Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 21st 2021 Show Links
News / World

Jurnee Smollett to star in Birds Of Prey spin-off Black Canary

By Press Association
August 21, 2021, 3:29 am
Jurnee Smollett has revealed she will star in a spin-off to superhero film Birds Of Prey (Matt Crossick/PA)
Jurnee Smollett has revealed she will star in a spin-off to superhero film Birds Of Prey (Matt Crossick/PA)

Jurnee Smollett has revealed she will star in a spin-off to superhero film Birds Of Prey.

The US actress will play the lead in Black Canary, reprising her role from 2020 action movie Birds Of Prey.

Misha Green, who worked with Smollett on acclaimed drama series Lovecraft Country, will write the standalone film, which is in development at HBO Max.

Confirming reports she would star in her own film, Smollett, 34, said: “Guess the Canary is out of the cage!

“So excited to finally embark on this adventure with my creative soul sis @mishatrillxxl.”

Birds Of Prey starred Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, with Mary Elizabeth Winstead as The Huntress and Smollett as vigilante Black Canary.

The character made a first appearance in the DC Comics universe in the 1940s.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]