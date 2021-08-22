Ariana Grande shares glimpse of married life with Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande has shared a glimpse at her married life with husband Dalton Gomez.

The singing superstar, 28, married the Los Angeles real estate agent in a secret ceremony in May.

The couple tied the knot in front of fewer than 20 people in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California.

Grande shared an insight into their domestic life as newlyweds on Instagram, including pictures of her cooking.

Another shot shows the pair embracing in the kitchen, while another shows the pair in rain ponchos and face masks.

There are also photos of the couple’s dogs, including a shot of Gomez tickling one of the pets on the tummy.

Sharing the post on her Instagram story, Grande wrote: “Some old some new but I love these.”

The pictures appeared on Grande’s Instagram story (Ariana Grande/Instagram)

Grande began dating Gomez early last year and he featured in the music video for her lockdown-inspired single Stuck With U, which arrived in May 2020.

A representative for the star first confirmed the couple had tied the knot, saying: “They got married. It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love.

“The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

After the wedding Grande shared photos of the day on Instagram, showing her in a white strapless column gown with a draped low back and white veil with a bow at the front.