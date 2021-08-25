Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kanye West asks LA court to legally change his name to Ye

By Press Association
August 25, 2021, 3:47 am
Kanye West has filed to legally change his name to Ye (Ian West/PA)
Kanye West has asked a court to legally change his name to Ye.

The billionaire fashion designer and rapper, 44, cites “personal reasons” in the court documents filed in Los Angeles.

A judge must now approve the change for it to become official.

Ye has long been one of West’s nicknames and it was the title of his 2018 album.

In September of that year he signalled his desire to shorten his name.

West tweeted: “The being formally known as Kanye West I am YE.”

He also told a US radio host the name held religious significance for him, claiming it is the most commonly used word in the bible.

West is apparently on the cusp of releasing his 10th studio album, Donda, which is named after his late mother.

He is due to hold a listening party in his hometown of Chicago this week to launch the record, however two similar events came and went without the album being released.

West is in the process of divorcing Kim Kardashian West.

She filed to end their almost seven-year marriage in February, citing irreconcilable differences.

They have four children together.

