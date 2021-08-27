Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jojo Siwa to make history on Dancing With The Stars

By Press Association
August 27, 2021, 2:26 am
Social media star Jojo Siwa will make history on Dancing With The Stars as the first contestant to compete as part of a same-sex pairing (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Social media star Jojo Siwa will make history on Dancing With The Stars as the first contestant to compete as part of a same-sex pairing.

The 18-year-old YouTube personality, who came out as gay in January, will find out who she is teamed up with when the show premieres next month.

Dancing With The Stars, the US version of Strictly Come Dancing, will also feature Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Suni Lee, network ABC said.

Siwa’s same-sex pairing will be the first in the show’s history.

The next season will be its 30th since it debuted in 2005.

Siwa, who is dating Kylie Prew, said: “I think it breaks a wall that’s never been broken down before.

“It’s normal for a girl to dance with a guy, and I think that’s really cool, but it’s really special that now not only do I get to share with the world that you get to love who you love, but also you get to dance with who you want to dance with.”

Dancing With The Stars’s watershed moment for same-sex couples comes a year after the BBC’s Strictly featured Olympic champion boxer Nicola Adams and dancer Katya Jones paired together.

They were widely tipped to go far on the show before being forced to pull out due to Jones testing positive for Covid-19.

The next season of Strictly will include two men paired together for the first time.

Former Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite will dance with a male professional when the series airs in September.

