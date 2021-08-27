Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Kardashian sisters star in throwback TV talent show audition tape

By Press Association
August 27, 2021, 3:31 am
Kim Kardashian West shared a glimpse into the family’s pre-fame lives by sharing a childhood audition tape for a TV talent show (PA)
Kim Kardashian West offered a glimpse into the family’s pre-fame lives by sharing a childhood audition tape for a TV talent show.

The billionaire cosmetics mogul, 40, posted a throwback video of her and sisters Kourtney, 42, and Khloe, 37, trying out for Star Search.

The siblings, dressed by mother Kris Jenner, wore matching metallic dresses while lip-syncing to Tiffany’s 1987 cover of I Think We’re Alone Now.

Khloe stood out wearing a funky pair of sunglasses while performing with a microphone.

Kardashian West captioned the video: “Our Star Search audition! Clearly we didn’t get 4 stars…but Kris Jenner did for our outfits!!!!”

Khloe commented on the post: “A 5 year old vibe! I am a f****** vibe!!!!!!!”

And Jenner, 65, said: “Those were the days!!!!! When I got to dress you guys!!!!!! I knew I should have been a stylist…..”

Star Search initially ran in the US from 1983 to 1995 and was hosted by Ed McMahon.

Future famous faces to appear on the show included Emmy-winning actor Billy Porter and Grammy-winner LeAnn Rimes.

