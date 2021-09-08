Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / World

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in first teaser for Don’t Look Up

By Press Association
September 8, 2021, 3:56 pm Updated: September 8, 2021, 4:06 pm
Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio in Don’t Look Up (Niko Tavernise/Netflix/PA)
Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence warn a president played by Meryl Streep that the world is ending in the first trailer for Don’t Look Up.

The film, directed by The Big Short filmmaker Adam McKay, sees astronomy student Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence), and her professor Dr Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) discover there is a comet heading directly towards earth.

First look footage of the film shows DiCaprio having a panic attack in the bathroom before the meeting in the Oval Office, only to discover that the president and her son and chief of staff, played by Jonah Hill, are not interested.

Streep tells them: “Do you know how many ‘the world is ending’ meetings we have had over the last two years”

Hill adds: “Drought, famine, hole in the ozone, it’s so boring.”

(Niko Tavernise/Netflix/PA)

The movie shows the two astronomers embark on a giant media tour as they try to get people to care about what they are trying to say, with just six months until the comet makes impact.

The teaser trailer also gives a brief glimpse of Ariana Grande and Timothee Chalamet in the film, as well as Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry as the hosts of The Daily Rip, an upbeat morning show.

Cate Blancett and Tyler Perry with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence (Nike Tavernise/Netflix/PA)

Sir Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Himesh Patel and Melanie Lynskey are also among the star-studded cast.

The film marks DiCaprio’s first screen appearance since Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood in 2019, while Lawrence has not starred in a film since X-Men film Dark Phoenix, also in 2019.

Don’t Look Up will be released in cinemas in December and on Netflix on December 24.

