Sam Asghari’s proposal ‘way overdue’, Britney Spears jokes

Britney Spears has joked that Sam Asghari’s proposal was “way overdue”.

Iranian-born fitness instructor and actor Asghari, 27, popped the question over the weekend after almost five years of dating.

Spears revealed the news on Instagram on Sunday, showing off her sparkling diamond ring.

The pop superstar, 39, has returned to social media to say she is “so blessed it’s insane”.

Alongside a picture of a topless Asghari in a Superman pose, she wrote: “Words can’t even say how shocked I am … geez although the asshole was way overdue !!!! It was definitely worth the wait …. yes world … that beautiful f****** man in that picture is MINE !!! I’m so blessed it’s insane !!!!”

Spears and Asghari met on the set of the Slumber Party music video in 2016 and she has credited him with being a source of support during her conservatorship battle.

He confirmed they would be signing a pre-nuptial agreement, joking it was his car he wanted to protect rather than the pop singer’s fortune.

Asghari wrote on Instagram: “Thank you everyone who is concerned about the prenup! Of course we’re getting iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection incase she dumps me one day.”

He also thanked fans for their messages of congratulations.

Asghari said: “My phone exploded today! Thank you for the overwhelming love and congratulations!

“We both love every single one of you!”

News of the engagement came after a huge victory for Spears in her fight to end the complex legal arrangement that has controlled her life and career since 2008.

Her father Jamie, who oversees her estate, petitioned a court in Los Angeles to end the conservatorship, opening the door to its termination.