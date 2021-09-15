Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / World

Bella Hadid reveals vaccination status amid Met Gala speculation

By Press Association
September 16, 2021, 12:06 am
Model Bella Hadid said she has been vaccinated amid speculation surrounding her absence from the Met Gala (PA)
Model Bella Hadid said she has been vaccinated amid speculation surrounding her absence from the Met Gala.

Many had expected the US catwalk star, 24, to appear at the annual extravaganza of fashion and celebrity in New York City on Monday.

Her sister, fellow model Gigi Hadid, 26, attended wearing Prada, with the siblings usually attending the event together.

Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid did not attend the 2021 Met Gala but has told fans it was not because of her vaccination status (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Those at the event were required to be fully vaccinated and the younger Hadid’s absence led to online speculation she was yet to get the jab.

However, Hadid shared a picture of her receiving the Covid-19 vaccine on social media, captioning the post: “for anyone concerned.”

The Met Gala’s Covid protocols made headlines after the rapper Nicki Minaj said she was not going having not been vaccinated.

The chart-topping star, 38, sparked a backlash from politicians in the UK after sharing a story on social media about a man who was allegedly made impotent by the vaccine.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid urged those in the public eye not to spread “untruths” while the chief medical officer for England, Professor Chris Whitty, also took issue with the comments.

