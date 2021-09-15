Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 16th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

Trinidad and Tobago dismisses Nicki Minaj’s claim Covid vaccine caused impotence

By Press Association
September 16, 2021, 12:29 am
Trinidad and Tobago’s health minister has dismissed Nicki Minaj’s claims her cousin’s friend was left impotent after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine (PA)
Trinidad and Tobago’s health minister has dismissed Nicki Minaj’s claims her cousin’s friend was left impotent after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine (PA)

Trinidad and Tobago’s health minister has dismissed Nicki Minaj’s claims her cousin’s friend was left impotent after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

Terrence Deyalsingh said the Caribbean country had found no evidence of a patient with such side effects and officials had “wasted so much time yesterday running down this false claim”.

US rapper Minaj, who was born in Trinidad and Tobago, sparked a global backlash after tweeting she knew of someone whose testicles became swollen after getting the vaccine.

Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj was widely criticised for comments about the Covid vaccines (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

She said he became impotent.

Mr Deyalsingh joined the long list of politicians and health experts dismissing the claims.

He told a press conference on Wednesday: “As we stand now, there is absolutely no reported side effect or adverse event of testicular swelling in Trinidad… and none that we know of anywhere in the world.”

He said officials “take all these claims seriously” but “unfortunately, we wasted so much time yesterday running down this false claim”.

Minaj, 38, had tweeted: “My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied.”

Her comments came while discussing a requirement at the Met Gala for all attendees to be fully vaccinated.

Professor Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer for England, was among those criticising Minaj for the comments.

He said such claims were “clearly ridiculous” and were “designed just to scare”.

Prof Whitty added people who were deliberately “peddling untruths” about the vaccines should be “ashamed”.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the top Covid advisor in the US, told CNN Minaj “should be thinking twice about propagating information that really has no basis”.

Minaj is one of the world’s most successful rappers and is known for songs including Super Bass, Starships and Anaconda.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal