Monday, September 20th 2021
Lifestyle / TV

Netflix has royal success at Emmys thanks to The Queen’s Gambit and The Crown

By Press Association
September 20, 2021, 6:03 am
The Crown creator Peter Morgan received an Emmy Award for the regal drama in what was an historic moment for Netflix (Television Academy via AP)
Netflix finally captured one of the most prestigious prizes in television at a Primetime Emmy Awards dominated by streaming services.

The Crown won outstanding drama series at the fourth attempt, bringing Netflix its maiden victory in the category.

The streaming giant also won outstanding limited or anthology series for The Queen’s Gambit, which features a chess prodigy played by Anya Taylor-Joy.

2021 Primetime Emmy Awards – Winners Walk
Jason Sudeikis won two Emmys for Ted Lasso, a crowning achievement for the Apple TV+ streaming service (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The top comedy prize went to Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso, another big streaming win.

The 10 awards Netflix won at the Primetime Emmys added to the 34 it picked up at the earlier Creative Arts shows, which celebrated technical excellence.

The streamer’s combined total of 44 wins this year towered above its nearest competitor.

HBO and its HBO Max service scored 19. It marked the first time Netflix had won more Emmys than HBO, which dominated the ceremony for years.

Disney+ was third on 14, while Apple TV+ won 10.

2021 Primetime Emmy Awards – Winners Walk
Kate Winslet was an Emmy winner for Mare Of Easttown, bringing HBO a boost (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Netflix, once seen as a disruptive industry force, is now a heavyweight player wielding ever-growing influence on Hollywood.

Its aggressive push into original programming began in 2013, with prestige shows including House Of Cards and Orange Is The New Black.

Netflix now pumps billions of dollars into its originals, creating a formidable stable of content.

However, it had never captured the outstanding drama series prize before The Crown triumphed in the early hours of Monday UK time.

Other streamers reached the goal before Netflix.

Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale won the top drama award in 2017 while Amazon has won the leading comedy prize with Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

