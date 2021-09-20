Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 20th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Tearful Olivia Colman pays tribute to her father after Emmy win

By Press Association
September 20, 2021, 6:35 am
Olivia Colman broke down in tears while paying tribute to her late father following her Emmy Award win for The Crown (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Olivia Colman broke down in tears while paying tribute to her late father following her Emmy Award win for The Crown (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Olivia Colman broke down in tears while paying tribute to her late father following her Emmy Award win for The Crown.

The British actress, 47, was named outstanding lead actress in a drama series for portraying the Queen in season four of the Netflix show.

Colman won ahead of her co-star Emma Corrin, who had been tipped for the prize for playing Diana, Princess of Wales.

“I’d have put money on that not happening,” she said after hearing her name called.

“What a lovely end to the most extraordinary journey with this lovely family. I loved every second of it and I can’t wait to see what happens next.”

Colman was speaking from an event in London surrounded by many of her The Crown co-stars and its creative team, who could not make it to the main Emmys event in Los Angeles.

The Oscar-winning actress’ voice cracked during the speech as she paid tribute to her father, Keith, who she said died during the pandemic.

“I’m going to be very quick because I’m very teary. I wish my dad was here to see this,” she said. “I lost my daddy during Covid and he would have loved all of this.”

It was Colman’s first Emmy win from four nominations. She now has an Oscar, an Emmy, a Bafta film award, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, three Golden Globes and three Bafta TV awards.

Colman, who will be replaced as the Queen on the next series of The Crown by Imelda Staunton, is no stranger to memorable awards show acceptance speeches.

At the Oscars in 2019, when she won best actress for The Favourite, Colman charmed the star-studded audience, admitting her shock at taking the Academy Award over heavy favourite Glenn Close.

Colman later revealed she was drunk.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal