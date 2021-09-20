Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 20th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Michaela Coel delivers powerful Emmys acceptance speech

By Press Association
September 20, 2021, 6:53 am
Michaela Coel delivered a powerful acceptance speech after winning her first ever Emmy Award (Television Academy via AP)
Michaela Coel delivered a powerful acceptance speech after winning her first ever Emmy Award.

The star and creator of hard-hitting sexual assault drama I May Destroy You was recognised for her writing on the limited series.

Londoner Coel, 33, shared a message for her fellow writers before finishing with a tribute for survivors of assault.

Reading from a piece of paper, she said: “Write the tale that scares you. That makes you feel uncertain. That isn’t comfortable. I dare you.

“In a world that entices us to browse through the lives of others to help us better determine how we feel about ourselves, and to in turn feel the need to be constantly visible – for visibility these days seems to somehow equate to success – do not be afraid to disappear from it, from us, for a while and see what comes to you in the silence.”

Coel, who was also nominated in the acting categories, added: “I dedicate this story to every single survivor of sexual assault.”

I May Destroy You, which features Coel’s lead character Arabella being assaulted, was based on her own experiences.

She had her drink spiked and was attacked on a night out while working on her sitcom Chewing Gum.

