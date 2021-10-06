Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Justin Bieber teases previously unreleased song named after wife Hailey

By Press Association
October 7, 2021, 12:35 am
Justin Bieber has teased three previously unreleased songs – including one named after wife Hailey (Yui Mok/PA)

Justin Bieber has teased three previously unreleased songs – including one named after wife Hailey.

The pop star, 27, said on Twitter the tracks, which were recorded for his most recent album Justice, will be released as part of a “complete edition” of the record on Friday.

They are Red Eye, Angels Speak and Hailey. Bieber and model Hailey, 24, have been married since 2018.

Justice arrived in March to generally favourable reviews and commercial success, reaching number two in the UK albums chart.

It included the singles Holy, Lonely and Peaches.

Peaches inspired the name of Bieber’s newly launched cannabis line.

He has teamed up with the company Palms to sell a limited edition line of pre-rolls.

Palms said: “Our goal is to make cannabis more approachable and help destigmatise its use.”

“I got my peaches out in Georgia, I get my weed from California,” Bieber sings in Peaches.

Recreational cannabis use is legal in the state of California.

