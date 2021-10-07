Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Daniel Craig honoured with star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame

By Press Association
October 7, 2021, 3:49 am
Daniel Craig has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Daniel Craig has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Daniel Craig joked it would be an “absolute honour to be walked all over in Hollywood” as his Walk Of Fame star was unveiled.

The outgoing James Bond actor joined the illustrious names on the world famous Los Angeles tourist attraction during a rare evening ceremony.

Craig’s star – the 2,704th – was unveiled at 7007 Hollywood Boulevard, a nod to the super spy’s famous nickname and only yards from that of Sir Roger Moore, who played Bond in seven films.

Daniel Craig Honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Daniel Craig is the latest Hollywood titan to be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Craig, 53, was introduced by franchise producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, as well as his No Time To Die co-star Rami Malek.

Before the cover was taken off his star, Craig, wearing a smart turquoise suit, said: “To Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, I thank you from the depth of my heart, without you I would not be here today, thank you for those lovely words. Thank you to Rami for those beautiful, beautiful words.

“I never thought I would hear myself say this, but it’s an absolute honour to be walked all over in Hollywood.”

Craig, whose final Bond movie No Time To Die has enjoyed a blistering opening at the box office, added: “If happiness was measured by the company we keep, then me being on this pavement surrounded by all of these legends makes me a very, very, very happy man. So thank you very much.”

Daniel Craig Honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Rami Malek was full of praise for Daniel Craig during his Walk Of Fame ceremony (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Oscar-winner Malek stars as supervillain Safin in the critically acclaimed No Time To Die, which has been praised as a fitting end to Craig’s run as 007.

Speaking during the ceremony, Malek told of his delight at starring opposite Craig.

He said: “We all know he’s a superb actor, he’s dedicated, he can handle all his own stunts with one hand tied behind his back and the other holding a Negroni.

“But he’s as fastidious about his craft as he is about his empathy for everyone around him.

Daniel Craig Honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli introduced Daniel Craig during his Walk Of Fame ceremony in Hollywood (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

“He has this ability to hold these two potentially opposing things at the same time – an incredible amount of talent and responsibility and an incredible warmth and acute awareness of what those around him need.”

The first stars on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame were unveiled in 1958.

They cost 50,000 dollars (£37,000) apiece, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said, with the money used to pay for the creation and installation of each star as well as maintenance of the wider attraction.

Craig’s ceremony was attended by anti-vax protesters after Los Angeles passed one of the strictest vaccine mandates in the US.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal