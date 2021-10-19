Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Netflix calls Squid Game its ‘biggest TV show ever’

By Press Association
October 19, 2021, 10:05 pm
A scene from Netflix’s Squid Game (Netflix/PA)
A scene from Netflix's Squid Game (Netflix/PA)

Netflix says Squid Game has been watched by a “mind-boggling” 142 million households around the world, calling the programme “our biggest TV show ever”.

The hit dystopian Korean drama, written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, follows desperate people who are invited to take part in a mystery game for a massive sum of money.

Last week the streaming giant said the programme had achieved the biggest series launch on the platform, seeing off competition from Bridgerton.

In a letter to shareholders on Wednesday, Netflix said: “Released on September 17, it has become our biggest TV show ever.

“A mind-boggling 142 million member households globally have chosen to watch the title in its first four weeks.

“The breadth of Squid Game’s popularity is truly amazing; this show has been ranked as our number one programme in 94 countries (including the US).

“Like some of our other big hits, Squid Game has also pierced the cultural zeitgeist, spawning a Saturday Night Live skit and memes/clips on TikTok with more than 42 billion views.

“Demand for consumer products to celebrate the fandom for Squid Game is high and those items are on their way to retail now.”

Raunchy period drama Bridgerton was watched by 82 million households in its first month.

Squid Game, which debuted in September, consists of nine episodes.

It is Netflix’s first Korean programme to become the most popular series in the US and follows the company’s efforts to increase its offering of international shows.

The streaming giant also said the number of its subscribers around the world grew to 214 million during the last quarter after adding an additional 4.4 million customers.

