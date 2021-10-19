Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Jodie Whittaker on her Doctor Who exit: I will be filled with a lot of grief

By Press Association
October 20, 2021, 12:04 am
Jodie Whittaker (Matt Crossick/PA)
Jodie Whittaker (Matt Crossick/PA)

Jodie Whittaker has said she will be “filled with a lot of grief” when she hands over the role of Doctor Who to its next star.

The actress, who has played the Time Lord since 2017, announced in July she will be leaving the BBC sci-fi drama following the upcoming series and a trio of specials next year.

Showrunner Chris Chibnall is also set to leave the programme to be replaced by Russell T Davies, who was behind the 2005 revival of the show.

Speaking during an online Q&A, Whittaker addressed the emotions she felt over her departure.

The 39-year-old said: “You have to honour the show and to honour everything. Me and Chris, there was this thing of like, ‘We want to do three seasons’. But no-one holds you to that so there was always a conversation, it was always fluid. But when you commit to that decision.

“This Doctor is Chris’s Doctor so for me it is right, but if everyone comes up to you forever going, ‘I’m a Doctor Who fan’ then that is an absolute joy because it has been such a pleasure.

“But it is also letting go of it. It will be very… I feel like I will be filled with a lot of grief for it because I kind of… Even thinking about it, it makes me upset. But this show needs new energy.

“The Doctor, the joy of this part is you hand on your boots – and you hand them on. And I don’t know who, but whoever that is, what a thing to go, ‘You are going to have a right time’.”

Whittaker, who previously starred as grieving mother Beth Latimer in Broadchurch, recalled crying during one of her final days on set.

Doctor Who Premiere – Sheffield
Chris Chibnall (Danny Lawson/PA)

She said: “You know what I’m like – I’m a crier. I had to do my final (backstage interview) today. We haven’t finished filming so I can avoid the thoughts a bit more.

“But obviously with the behind-the-scenes stuff, it was in that slightly concluding way and, ‘Can you tell us how you feel about the crew?’ and then I just lost it.

“I was just crying my eyes out, absolutely gone. I always knew this is the best time I will ever have on a job. I have felt like that from the start of it.”

It was also announced that Rochenda Sandall, who played villain Lisa McQueen in BBC drama Line Of Duty, and Sam Spruell from The North Water will be joining the cast as guest stars.

Ripper Street star Craige Els, Steve Oram from The End Of The F****** World, The One actress Nadia Albina and Jonathan Watson of Two Doors Down will also feature.

It was previously announced Robert Bathurst, Thaddea Graham and Blake Harrison would be appearing in the upcoming series.

The first special will air on New Year’s Day 2022, the second will be later in the spring and the third, when the Doctor will regenerate, will air in autumn 2022 and will form part of the BBC’s centenary celebrations.

The new series of Doctor Who begins on October 31.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal