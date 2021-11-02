Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Taylor Swift to appear as musical guest on Saturday Night Live

By Press Association
November 2, 2021, 8:39 pm
Taylor Swift will be on Saturday Night Live (Ian West/PA)
Taylor Swift will make her return as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live, network NBC has announced.

The pop superstar will appear on the November 13 edition of the long-running US sketch show alongside actor Jonathan Majors, who will serve as host.

It will be Swift’s fifth Saturday Night Live performance.

She is preparing for the release of her album Red (Taylor’s Version) on November 12.

Ed Sheeran will appear as a musical guest on the show this weekend after being released from isolation following a positive Covid test late last month.

He will be joined by Succession star Kieran Culkin, who is on hosting duties.

Simu Liu, star of Marvel blockbuster Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, will make his Saturday Night Live hosting debut on November 20.

Rapper Saweetie will perform during that episode, NBC said.

The 47th season of Saturday Night Live premiered in October, with Hollywood actor Owen Wilson as host and country music star Kacey Musgraves as musical guest.

Kim Kardashian West also hosted for the first time in a highly publicised appearance.

