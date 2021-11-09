Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Emilio Estevez denies he left Disney TV show over vaccine mandate

By Press Association
November 9, 2021, 6:45 am
Actor Emilio Estevez has denied being anti-vaccine and said his departure from a Disney TV series was ‘nothing more than a good old fashioned contract dispute’ (Ian West/PA)
Actor Emilio Estevez has denied being anti-vaccine and said his departure from a Disney TV series was ‘nothing more than a good old fashioned contract dispute’ (Ian West/PA)

Actor Emilio Estevez has denied being anti-vaccine and said his departure from a Disney TV series was “nothing more than a good old fashioned contract dispute”.

Multiple media outlets reported Estevez, the brother of Charlie Sheen and son of Martin Sheen, was leaving The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers due to a disagreement over a vaccine mandate.

However he has issued a lengthy statement denying his departure ahead of the show’s second season was connected to a refusal to have the jab.

Venice Film Festival
Actor Emilio Estevez has denied reports he left a Disney TV series over a vaccine mandate (PA)

Estevez, 59, said in a statement to Deadline: “I am not anti-vaxx. Full stop.

“I take this pandemic very seriously, and I am often teased about my continued following of the safety protocols and my abundance of caution.

“In the final analysis, this was nothing more than a good old fashioned contract dispute and not, as some would believe an anti-vaccine position.

“While I can’t speak for anyone else in regards to this polarising, sensitive issue, I have my own lived experience.”

Estevez, star of films including The Breakfast Club, St Elmo’s Fire and The Outsiders, said he had been suffering with “long haul” Covid after testing positive for the virus in March 2020.

He said he reluctantly returned to work on The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers despite fears for his health.

Estevez, who starred in The Mighty Ducks films, said “the legacy of the franchise was more important to me than my own health”.

He added: “My exit from the show was due to a myriad of creative differences – any other narrative is false.

“To the fans of the franchise – I am as disappointed as you are.

“To my Ducks cast and crew – have a wonderful Season 2 on the show and please know that I will miss you all.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal