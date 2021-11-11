Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Netflix drops ‘hurtful and derogatory’ character from Neil Patrick Harris comedy

By Press Association
November 11, 2021, 11:37 pm
Netflix has removed a ‘hurtful and derogatory’ character from a forthcoming Neil Patrick Harris comedy series following a veteran actress’ complaint (Ian West/PA)
Netflix has removed a “hurtful and derogatory” character from a forthcoming comedy series following a veteran actress’ complaint.

Uncoupled stars How I Met Your Mother actor Neil Patrick Harris as a 40-something gay man in New York City dealing with the breakdown of his marriage.

The series is created by Darren Star, the leading TV executive also behind Sex And The City and Emily In Paris.

Ada Maris, a seasoned Mexican-American actress whose credits include Mayans MC and The Garcias, said she was shocked to find the small role of a housekeeper in Uncoupled’s first episode.

According to Variety, the character spoke in broken English and was introduced as being “nearly hysterical on the phone”.

Maris, 64, told the outlet: “When I opened it and saw that it wasn’t even funny – it was hurtful and derogatory – I was shocked because I walked in expecting something very different given the way things are nowadays and the progress we’ve made.”

Netflix said the character had been pulled from Uncoupled.

A representative said: “We’re sorry that Ms Maris had a negative experience, and this character will not appear in the series.”

