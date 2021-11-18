Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment Music

Pink shares details of recovery following ‘brutal’ hip surgery

By Press Association
November 18, 2021, 12:05 pm
Pink is recovering from hip surgery (PA)
Pink is recovering from hip surgery (PA)

Pink has shared details of her recovery process following a “brutal” hip operation as she thanked medical staff for their care.

The So What singer said her husband, motorcyclist Carey Hart, had “brought her through”, bringing her food and coffee and keeping track of her medication.

The American star shared a smiling selfie on Instagram in a room with what appeared to be rehabilitation equipment, captioned: “Hey world! This is what 9 hours of sleep and cuddles from my kiddos looks like 7 days post hip surgery!!

MTV Video Music Awards 2009 – Arrivals – New York
The So What singer said her husband has helped her recovery (PA)

“I have to say thank you to everyone at The Steadman Clinic in Vail and Dr. Philippon for taking such good care of me.

“Because I’m married to an athlete who has hundreds of surgeries, I get to meet some of the worlds greatest doctors.

“I am never not completely grateful.”

Describing the surgery she continued: “It was a brutal first week full of tears and pain med(s) depression, ulcers from meds and constant fevers, but my @hartluck brought me through.

“No one recovers from surgery like he does, he’s not real.

“He brought me coffee in the shower, lugged around my 100 pound CPM contraptions everywhere I went, dried my tears, cooked me oatmeal, kept track of my meds, got me my phone charger, plugged in my compression machines, took my temp, made the bed, and talked me off the ledge.”

Pink, who was last month named the most played female artist of the 21st century in the UK, said she would be spending six weeks on crutches but reassured fans she would make a full recovery.

“Life always reminds you that most setbacks are actually just pauses and opportunities to recalibrate and count your blessings,” she said.

“It is humbling for a very independent person like myself to be rendered physically unable and dependent, even if for a couple of months. I’m learning the gift of accepting help.

Pink concert – Birmingham
Pink said she would be on crutches for six weeks (PA)

“My journey will be quick and intentional and I will make a full recovery.

“For that I am so blessed.

“I’m impressed by those that face real, hard challenges, and alchemize their situation into something magical, or meaningful.

“In the meantime, shout out to all of those on the journey to wellness, and to those making magic out of the impossible. Have a great day folks!”

She signed off, saying: “Let the healing begin.”

