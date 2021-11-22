Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

Jennifer Lawrence: Trauma of publication of explicit images ‘will exist forever’

By Press Association
November 22, 2021, 6:24 pm
Jennifer Lawrence (Yui Mok/PA)
Jennifer Lawrence (Yui Mok/PA)

Jennifer Lawrence has said the trauma of having explicit images of herself published online “will exist forever”.

The Hunger Games star also told Vanity Fair that she was fortunate to have enjoyed enough success to avoid any specific situation with convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein, but that she had experience of men within the industry being inappropriate.

Recalling the time in 2014 when iCloud hackers leaked nude photos of her online, she told the magazine: “Anybody can go look at my naked body without my consent, any time of the day.

“Somebody in France just published them.

“My trauma will exist forever.”

Mother! Premiere – London
Jennifer Lawrence (Ian West/PA)

The 31-year-old, whose lead roles also include Red Sparrow and Passengers, said by the time she met the now disgraced movie mogul, she had already made a name for herself.

She told Vanity Fair she was disgusted that Weinstein had “weaponised” her name and claimed to have slept with her during a 2018 motion to dismiss charges against him.

“Harvey’s victims were women that believed that he was going to help them,” she said.

“Fortunately, by the time I had even come across Harvey in my career, I was about to win an Academy Award.

“I was getting The Hunger Games. So I avoided that specific situation.

“Of course, I’m a woman in the professional world. So it’s not like I’ve gone my entire career with men being appropriate.

“But, yeah, that’s a perfect example of where getting power quickly did save me.”





