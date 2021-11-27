Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
West Side Story became an ‘albatross’ around Leonard Bernstein’s neck – daughter

By Press Association
November 27, 2021, 12:03 am
Leonard Bernstein (PA)
Leonard Bernstein (PA)

The daughter of composer Leonard Bernstein has said the musician never liked the 1961 film version of West Side Story and said the hit musical became “an albatross around his neck”.

The show, which was inspired by Romeo and Juliet and features warring gangs the Jets and the Sharks, has classic songs such as I Feel Pretty, Tonight and Somewhere, which were composed by Bernstein with lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.

The original 1957 Broadway production was turned into a hit film four years later, starring Natalie Wood and Richard Beymer, which won ten Oscars including best picture.

However, Bernstein’s daughter Jamie said her father had mixed feelings about the huge success of the show.

She told the Radio Times: “It became a sort of albatross around his neck.

Leonard Bernstein
Leonard Bernstein rehearsing the London Symphony Orchestra, at the Royal Festival Hall in London (PA)

“He had to work all the harder to get people to focus on his other works, especially his symphonic works.

“He did mention it from time to time, it was a frustration, but you can’t really get to complain about having a gigantic success.

“He spent his whole life wishing he could write the great American opera, and even at the very end of his life he was working on a new project which he thought would be that, about the Holocaust. He didn’t get very far with it.

“However, many people will say that West Side Story is the great American opera.”

However, she gave her stamp of approval to the new adaptation of the show, which will be released in cinemas next month directed by Steven Spielberg, saying: “[A] huge improvement is that the Sharks and all their relatives are actually [played by] Latinxs, mostly Puerto Ricans.

“That was not the case in the first film, and the peculiar orange make-up that everyone had to wear was very problematic. With all of that gone, it has much more gritty authenticity.”

The forthcoming version of West Side Story, starring Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler, will be released in UK cinemas on December 10.

The full interview is in Radio Times, out now.

