Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Hugh Jackman has ‘mild symptoms’ after testing positive for Covid-19

By Press Association
December 28, 2021, 8:09 pm
Hugh Jackman has ‘mild symptoms’ after testing positive for Covid-19 (PA)
Hugh Jackman has ‘mild symptoms’ after testing positive for Covid-19 (PA)

Hugh Jackman has said he is suffering “mild symptoms” after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Greatest Showman star, 53, has said he is “looking forward” to getting back on stage after his Broadway show, The Music Man, was cancelled until the new year.

It was reported that his co-star Sutton Foster tested positive days earlier on Christmas Eve, forcing the show to postpone performances.

In a 30-second video posted on Instagram, Jackman, wearing a black face mask, said: “I tested positive this morning for Covid, my symptoms are like a cold, scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose, but I’m fine.

“I’m just going to do everything I can to get better ASAP and as soon as I am cleared I will be back on stage heading to River city so I just wanted you to hear it from me.

“Please stay safe, be healthy, be kind.”

He captioned the social media post: “Mild symptoms and looking forward to getting back on stage ASAP! Sending love for a happy and healthy new year.”

The Broadway revival of The Music Man has cancelled performances until the new year as the Wolverine actor will be isolating until January 6.

The announcement follows a string of cancelled West End and Broadway theatre performances, as shows were having to dim their lights due to Covid-related staff shortages.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal