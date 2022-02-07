Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell announces baby news

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell announces baby news

By Press Association
February 7, 2022, 11:27 pm
(Ian West/PA)

Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell has announced she is pregnant with her second child with partner Matte Babel.

The actress, 34, shared the baby news on social media by reflecting on the “great cycle of life” as she remembered her late grandmother, who she described as “one of the most important people” in her life.

Mitchell and actor Babel also share a daughter, Atlas Noa, who was born in October 2019.

Mitchell posted three photographs to Instagram of her exposed baby bump and wrote: “Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life.

“It is also my most challenging season to date. I can’t help but think this was the universe’s plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life.

“Yet, this is proof that love, life and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time.

“Gram, I miss you every day. Little one, we are so excited to meet you.

“I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way.”

Her partner Babel, who she tagged in the picture, commented a heart eye emoji on the post.

Friends and famous faces of the actress offered their congratulations on the pregnancy news, including Pretty Little Liars star Tyler Blackburn who wrote: “Shay!!! Sending you guys love”, while actress Brenda Song added: “Congrats, Shay!!!”

Actress Bailee Madison, who stars in a spin-off series of Pretty Little Liars, also commented: “My heart is sending you all the love, support and hugs in every way.”

Mitchell played Emily Fields in the teen drama Pretty Little Liars from 2010 to 2017.

The Canadian actress previously shared the news of her grandmother’s death to Instagram a week prior and said her “heart was broken” as she had been her best friend and number one cheerleader.

