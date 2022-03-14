Jane Campion apologises for ‘thoughtless’ comment about Williams sisters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jane Campion apologises for ‘thoughtless’ comment about Williams sisters

By Press Association
March 14, 2022, 7:08 pm
Jane Campion has apologised for ‘thoughtless’ comment about the Williams sisters (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jane Campion has apologised for ‘thoughtless’ comment about the Williams sisters (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jane Campion has apologised for her “thoughtless” comment at the Critics Choice Awards (CCA) about tennis star sisters Venus and Serena Williams.

The award-winning director said she had not meant to “devalue” the achievements of the world-class players and minimise the “remarkable women”.

During her acceptance speech for best director at the CCA, Campion said she was “honoured” to be in the same room as Venus and Serena, but added they “don’t play against the guys like I have to”.

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards – Show
The all-star sisters took to the stage to present the award for best drama series at the CCA (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Following a backlash to her comments online, Campion said in a statement shared by US media outlets that she “completely celebrated” the sisters and their “titanic” accomplishments.

“I made a thoughtless comment equating what I do in the film world with all that Serena Williams and Venus Williams have achieved,” she said.

“I did not intend to devalue these two legendary black women and world-class athletes.

“The fact is the Williams sisters have, actually, squared off against men on the court (and off), and they have both raised the bar and opened doors for what is possible for women in this world.

“The last thing I would ever want to do is minimise remarkable women. I love Serena and Venus.

“Their accomplishments are titanic and inspiring. Serena and Venus, I apologise and completely celebrate you.”

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards – Show
Best director winner Campion took to the stage twice in a row after The Power Of The Dog also won best picture (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Following her best director win, Campion was forced to take to the stage twice in a row, after her dark western The Power Of The Dog also won best picture.

She had picked up equivalent accolades at the Bafta awards in London just hours previously.

In her CCA best director speech, she also asked the Williams sisters if they would give her tennis lessons, having recently taken up the sport.

The pair also took to the stage themselves to present the award for best drama series and said there could not have been a better tribute to their father than Will Smith’s portrayal of him in King Richard.

