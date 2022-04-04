Lady Gaga pays emotional tribute to absent Tony Bennett at Grammys

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Lady Gaga pays emotional tribute to absent Tony Bennett at Grammys

By Press Association
April 4, 2022, 4:18 am
Lady Gaga received a standing ovation from the Grammys audience after delivering a tribute to her collaborator Tony Bennett (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Lady Gaga received a standing ovation from the Grammys audience after delivering a tribute to her collaborator Tony Bennett (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Lady Gaga received a standing ovation from the Grammys audience after delivering a tribute to her collaborator Tony Bennett.

Billie Eilish was among those in the crowd filmed whooping and cheering after the singer and actress took to the stage to perform the title track from Gaga and Bennett’s album Love for Sale.

Gaga delivered an energetic performance while wearing a turquoise dress featuring bow detailing, and was backed by a big band.

She dedicated the performance to Bennett, saying after the song: “We love you Tony, we miss you.”

Bennett introduced Gaga via a pre-recorded video, but was unable to attend the Grammys in person due to his health.

The crooner, 95, retired from performing last year after revealing he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016.

Bennett was born in Queens, New York, in 1926, the grandson of immigrants from the impoverished Italian province of Calabria.

He has enjoyed a glorious career since first finding success in the 1950s, performing traditional pop standards and big band music.

Bennett has sold more than 50 million records thanks to songs including I Left My Heart In San Francisco.

Gaga later helped SZA, who was on crutches, up to the stage when she won the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance for Kiss Me More with Doja Cat.

