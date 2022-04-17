Lizzo debuts new song Special during Saturday Night Live double duty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Lizzo debuts new song Special during Saturday Night Live double duty

By Press Association
April 17, 2022, 10:36 pm
Lizzo (Ian West/PA)
Lizzo (Ian West/PA)

Lizzo has debuted the title track from her forthcoming album Special while pulling her first double duty as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

The 33-year-old singer was introduced to the stage of the late-night US sketch show by her mother before treating viewers to a rendition of her new track while wearing a bright pink dress.

The song, which serves to remind listeners they are special no matter what they have gone through, is from her upcoming album Special – which will be released on July 15.

The singer shared a video of the performance to Instagram and wrote: “Having my mom introduce me was a risk cus she’s such a diva she coulda sang the song herself love you mommy @sharijeffe

“Here’s ‘SPECIAL’ from my new album ‘SPECIAL’ comin JULY 15th Only on @nbcsnl.”

Fans and artists shared their support of the song including musician Kalifa, formerly known as Le1f, who said: “This performance had me all choked up. congrats on this night, a major moment. I’m so happy for you. ilysm”.

The singer, rapper and flautist also performed her new single About Damn Time as well as starring in multiple sketches alongside the Saturday Night Live cast.

During her opening monologue, she made reference to her TedTalk on twerking and the rumours of her dating multiple different men in Hollywood including being pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby – a story which she admitted she had started on TikTok.

