Ellen DeGeneres ends final show with reminder to be ‘your true authentic self’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ellen DeGeneres ends final show with reminder to be ‘your true authentic self’

By Press Association
May 26, 2022, 11:21 pm Updated: May 26, 2022, 11:59 pm
Ellen DeGeneres ended her final show with a reminder to be ‘your true authentic self’ (Christopher Polk/AP)
Ellen DeGeneres ended her final show with a reminder to be ‘your true authentic self’ (Christopher Polk/AP)

Ellen DeGeneres said she hoped she had inspired people to be “your true authentic self” as she concluded the final episode of her US talk show.

The comedian and actress, 64, noted that when she first started the long-running show she was not allowed to say the word “gay”.

She was also not allowed to use the word “we” implying that she and her partner Portia de Rossi were together.

DeGeneres received a lengthy standing ovation from the audience as she walked out for the final episode, which included guest appearances from Jennifer Aniston, Billie Eilish and Pink.

Speaking about the show, which first premiered in 2003, she said: “Twenty years ago, when we were trying to sell the show, no one thought that this would work.

“Not because it was a different kind of show but because I was different.

“Sure couldn’t say wife, and that’s because it wasn’t legal for gay people to get married, and now I say wife all the time.”

Concluding the show, she added: “I hope I’ve inspired you to be yourself, your true authentic self.

“And if someone is brave enough to tell you who they are, be brave enough to support them, even if you don’t understand.”

The show has won multiple Emmy awards during a run that has seen more than 3,000 episodes recorded.

The final episode kicked off with a clip showing the premieres of her previous 18 series before cutting to the final episode.

Ms de Rossi and Ellen’s brother Vance DeGeneres were seen clapping from the front row as the camera panned around the cheering crowd.

Wearing a buttoned up white shirt and black blazer, DeGeneres applauded her audience back and took several deep breaths before her opening monologue.

Aniston was the first guest on the first episode of the show and has been on the programme 20 times since.

The two reminisced about their first chat about toilet paper as well as the ending of hit US sitcom Friends, before Aniston presented DeGeneres with a door mat, reading “Thank you for the memories.”

“I love you, and I so appreciate you and what you have given to the world over the last 19 years. The contribution is endless,” Aniston told DeGeneres.

The actress then introduced a video showing a compilation of DeGeneres’s charity work and role in pushing equality for the LGBT community.

Oscar-winning singer Billie Eilish also expressed her love for the chat show host, as did the So What singer Pink.

“I love you so much it’s dumb,” Pink told DeGeneres.

“I wanted to grow up and be a singer and change the world and you’ve done that in so many ways.

“You have made an indelible mark on this world and reminded them that joy is always a choice.”

The singer then gave a performance of What About Us.

Ellen DeGeneres says decision to leave TV show was driven by ÔinstinctÕ
DeGeneres announced last year that she was stepping down from her TV show after controversy over an alleged toxic workplace environment (Michael Rozman/Warner Bros/AP)

DeGeneres announced last year that she was stepping down from her TV show after controversy over an alleged toxic workplace environment.

In 2020, she apologised to staff after an internal review by Warner Bros found “deficiencies related to the show’s day-to-day management”.

The review was launched after reports of a toxic environment on the programme but DeGeneres has denied that is the reason she is ending the show.

Asked whether she had any regrets about not ending the show sooner, she said: “I have to just trust that whatever happened during that time, which was obviously very, very difficult, happened for a reason.

“I think that I learned a lot, and there were some things that came up that I was shocked and surprised by. It was eye-opening but I just trust that that had to happen.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]