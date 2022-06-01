Ronnie Wood celebrates 75th birthday at opening of The Rolling Stones’ new tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ronnie Wood celebrates 75th birthday at opening of The Rolling Stones’ new tour

By Press Association
June 1, 2022, 11:53 pm Updated: June 2, 2022, 12:39 am
Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones during their gig at the Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Ronnie Wood has celebrated his 75th birthday with The Rolling Stones as they opened their 60th anniversary tour in Madrid, Spain.

The rock band’s guitarist was also marking 47 years since he joined the group as they took to the stage on Wednesday evening at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Following the show, Wood shared photos of himself with the setlist on Twitter and wrote: “Thank you for an incredible opening night to the #StonesSIXTY tour, Madrid!”

The rock band also posted a photo of the birthday boy warming up at soundcheck ahead of the concert, writing: “Keep on rockin’ Ronnie!”

To mark the occasion earlier in the day, Wood shared a sweet photo on Instagram of him hugging his twin six-year-old daughters, Gracie and Alice, as they gaze up at him.

His wife Sally, 44, posted the photo as well noting that the “lovely image” was celebrating both her husband’s 75th and twin daughters turning six.

The musician also thanked fans for their presents and birthday wishes in another video, while showing off his 75th ballon decorations and birthday cake.

While on his Instagram story, he praised his wife for gifting him a blanket which featured a collage of graphic art images of The Rolling Stones logo.

Following the gig in the Spanish capital the band also thanked fans for the “amazing opening show” and revealed it was the first time their 1966 track Out Of Time had been played live.

“Muchas gracias Madrid for an amazing opening show!” the official account tweeted.

“Hope you enjoyed Out Of Time – that’s the first time the Stones have ever played it live.”

Irish singer Imelda May also honoured Wood’s birthday by posting a photo of her and him on stage on her Instagram story.

While fans and famous faces added their birthday wishes in the comments of his and Sally’s Instagram posts including singer Natalie Imbruglia and model and Sir Rod Stewart’s wife Penny Lancaster.

