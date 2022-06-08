First look at Ray Liotta’s final TV appearance following sudden death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
First look at Ray Liotta’s final TV appearance following sudden death

By Press Association
June 8, 2022, 8:38 pm
First look at Ray Liotta's final TV appearance following death (Ian West/PA)
First look at Ray Liotta’s final TV appearance following death (Ian West/PA)

A trailer for psychological thriller series Black Bird gives viewers a glimpse at Ray Liotta in his final TV appearance following his death at the age of 67.

The Goodfellas actor finished working on the Apple TV+ programme, playing Big Jim Keene alongside on-screen son Taron Egerton, before he died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic on May 26.

The teaser clip shows Liotta speaking to Egerton on the phone, saying: “I never wanted this for you. I wanted a totally different life. A steady pay check, kids, a family.”

Egerton, who plays Jimmy Keene, says: “Dad, tell me there’s a way out of this.”

Liotta responds: “Not a quick one.”

The six-episode series follows Egerton’s character, who is serving 10 years in a minimum security prison, enter a maximum security prison for the criminally insane with a mission to befriend a suspected serial killer in exchange for freedom.

Black Bird is the first of Liotta’s remaining projects to debut following his death while filming Dangerous Waters. The actor also completed film Cocaine Bear before his death.

Liotta found fame playing ex-con Ray Sinclair in 1986 black comedy Something Wild, for which he received a Golden Globe nomination.

Ray Liotta
Ray Liotta and John Travolta arrive for the UK premiere of Wild Hogs (Ian West/PA)

He went on to star as Shoeless Joe Jackson in the 1989 film Field Of Dreams and is best known for his portrayal of Henry Hill in Goodfellas opposite Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci and directed by Martin Scorsese.

He enjoyed a varied career, also appearing as Frank Sinatra in the 1998 TV movie The Rat Pack.

Black Bird is set to air on July 8 on Apple TV+.

