Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck obtain marriage licence 18 years after split

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck obtain marriage licence 18 years after split

By Press Association
July 17, 2022, 8:58 pm
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck obtain marriage licence (Jordan Strauss/PA)
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck obtain marriage licence (Jordan Strauss/PA)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have secured a marriage licence in the US state of Nevada.

Clark County Court records show the pair obtained a marriage licence that was processed on Saturday – with Lopez planning to take the name Jennifer Affleck.

People’s Choice Awards 2020
Jennifer Lopez (Christopher Polk/PA)

County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya, who runs the Marriage Licence Bureau, told the PA news agency: “I can confirm that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez obtained a married licence last night, but their marriage certificate has not yet been filed. The licence is valid up to one year.

“If they have had a ceremony, they join Vegas A-list couples such as Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley and Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward – and the numerous couples who make up the Five Million Love Stories that make Las Vegas the Wedding Capital of the World.

“We wish Mr Affleck and Ms Lopez the same enduring love story.”

Lopez announced her engagement to actor Affleck in April, 18 years after they originally called off their wedding.

The singer and actress revealed the news in her OnTheJLo newsletter, where she shared a video of herself crying while admiring a huge green engagement ring.

The clip opened with a close-up of the ring before panning up to Lopez’s face, where she appears to wipe away tears.

Lopez had teased the “major announcement” with a video on Twitter and Instagram, in which she said: “I have a really exciting and special story to share…” and encouraged people to register for her newsletter.

She also added a diamond ring emoji to her Twitter handle.

The marriage licence comes a year after Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, rekindled their romance following Affleck’s split from the actress Ana DeArmas and Lopez’s break-up with baseball star Alex Rodriguez.

The MET Gala 2018 – New York
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez in 2018 (Ian West/PA)

The Hollywood stars previously began dating in July 2002 and got engaged in November of that year.

They were due to tie the knot in September 2003 but postponed the wedding just days before the ceremony.

They ultimately called off their engagement in January 2004.

Lopez officially confirmed she was back together with Affleck in an Instagram post for her 52nd birthday, when she shared a picture of them kissing while on a private yacht.

They have since become red carpet fixtures as a couple, supporting each other at various film premieres and awards shows.

Lopez announced her split from Rodriguez, 45, in April 2021 and was photographed with Affleck in Montana in May.

Affleck was previously married to actress Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three children – Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. They divorced in 2018 after 13 years of marriage.

Justice League Photocall – London
Ben Affleck was previously married to Jennifer Garner (Matt Crossick/PA)

Lopez’s other past relationships include her 10-year marriage to singer Marc Anthony. The former couple, who divorced in 2014, have 14-year-old twins Emme and Max together.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal