Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton to helm fifth Avengers film

By Press Association
July 27, 2022, 1:38 am
Destin Daniel Cretton arriving for the UK premiere of Marvel Studio’s Shang-Chi at Curzon Mayfair, central London. Picture date: Thursday August 26, 2021.
Shang-Chi and The Legend Of The Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton will reportedly helm the newly announced fifth Avengers movie.

The film, titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, was revealed by Marvel boss Kevin Feige at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday.

The studio confirmed to multiple US media outlets that Cretton will direct the film, which is slated for May 25 2025.

As part of a spate of Marvel announcements, which mapped the next Marvel “phases”, Feige announced that Phase Six would conclude with two new Avengers films.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will be the first, with another Avengers: Secret Wars, scheduled for release six months later on November 7 2025.

