Luciano Pavarotti to be posthumously honoured on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Luciano Pavarotti to be posthumously honoured on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Press Association
July 29, 2022, 9:50 pm
Luciano Pavarotti (Yui Mok/PA)
Luciano Pavarotti (Yui Mok/PA)

World-famous opera singer Luciano Pavarotti will be posthumously honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Italian singer, who died in 2007, is to be honoured in the category of live performance.

He is regarded as one of the most prolific opera singers of all time, having given 378 performances at the world’s most prestigious theatres.

From 1961 until 2004, he wowed audiences in venues from the Wiener Staatsoper and the Royal Opera House at Covent Garden, to the Teatro alla Scala and Metropolitan Opera House.

London Pavarotti Hyde Park
The singer will be honoured in the category of live performance (Myung Jung Kim/PA)

From 1984 the continuous growth of his audience led him to increasingly larger spaces for his performances, including US venues usually intended for pop stars, such as Madison Square Garden, the Hollywood Bowl and Central Park.

In 1990 Pavarotti performed in the Three Tenors Concert at the Baths of Caracalla, a show that was broadcast worldwide and seen by 800 million viewers.

The live recording of the evening went on to become the best selling classical music album of all time.

During his 43-year career the singer earned five Grammy Awards, the Grammy legend award, two Emmy Awards and the Kennedy Centre Honours award, among numerous other accolades.

Pavarotti/Stormont Concert
Pavarotti’s star will be the 2,730th on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, located at 7065 Hollywood Boulevard (Paul Faith/PA)

“The legendary Maestro Pavarotti, whose voice transcended generations, will always be a gift to the world and a legend for eternity,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“We are proud to honour this icon and give his fans the opportunity to celebrate him when they visit his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

Pavarotti’s star will be the 2,730th on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, located at 7065 Hollywood Boulevard.

The ceremony is due to take place on August 24.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal