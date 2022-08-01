Alan Fletcher ‘thinking of going into medicine’ after Neighbours finale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alan Fletcher ‘thinking of going into medicine’ after Neighbours finale

By Press Association
August 1, 2022, 5:12 pm
Alan Fletcher (Ian West/PA)
Alan Fletcher (Ian West/PA)

Neighbours stalwart Alan Fletcher has said he is thinking of going into medicine after playing Dr Karl Kennedy in the soap for 28 years.

Fletcher was among the longest serving cast members on the Australian series before it came to an end last week after 37 years on TV screens.

Fan favourite Dr Kennedy debuted in 1994 and served as the local GP for many of the central characters in the fictional Ramsay Street.

Speaking on Magic Radio Breakfast after the broadcast of the final episode, Fletcher was asked if he ever took on the role of doctor off-set.

Neighbours
Stefan Dennis, Annie Jones, Geoff Paine, Guy Pearce, Lucinda Cowden, Ian Smith and Paul Keane in the Neighbours finale (Channel 5/PA)

He said: “I try not to. But in fact, while I’ve been on Neighbours, I religiously don’t give medical advice, because I’m really worried of the authorities tracking me down.

“But now that I’ve finished Neighbours, I’m thinking about actually going into medicine.”

Reflecting on the finale, he added: “All I can say to you is that we have already had a celebration of a show that people have loved for 37 years.

“We want to see tears in the eyes in lounge rooms all over the UK. That’s our objective.

“As we’re saying thank you to the audience for being on the journey with us, it’s a great way to finish, I think it’s a beautifully crafted finish. Hopefully people will be happy with it.”

EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
Margot Robbie (Ian West/PA)

Fletcher praised the show for launching the careers of pop stars Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan as well as Hollywood actors Guy Pearce and Margot Robbie.

“The treat, to me, is the pinnacle of what Neighbours can achieve in terms of training people and guiding them,” he said, when asked about Oscar-nominee Robbie.

“Mind you, when she walked into the studio very early on… Jackie Woodburne, who plays Susan, literally turned and went ‘OK, she’s the bees knees’.

“She’s got everything. She can do comedy, she can do wonderful high drama.

“Margot is a natural talent that was always destined to go to the top. She’s just marvellous, absolutely marvellous.”

The double-episode finale on Friday on Channel 5 attracted an average audience of 2.5 million, according to the broadcaster.

It said this was the highest outing for the show on the channel since it moved over in 2008.

